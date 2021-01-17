Steve Martin Reveals He Received COVID-19 Vaccine, Jokes About ‘Good News/Bad News’ With Vaccination

Steve Martin has received his shot.
On Sunday, the star of such films as “The Jerk” and “Parenthood” took to Twitter to reveal he had been vaccinated for COVID-19.
There was, however, both good news and bad news to share.
“Good news: I just got vaccinated!” he wrote. “Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!”
Martin continued by writing, “The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science.”
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021
The person he tagged about his “cliché” — Benjamin Dreyer, author of Dreyer’s English — offered a witty response.
But if you're 75, that means I'm…
Oh dear.
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 17, 2021