Josh Groban Serenades Joe Biden’s Rescue Dog Major For ‘Indoguration’

Days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, his rescue dog Major is getting is own special celebration.

Josh Groban put his special touch on a remix of Patti Page’s “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?” for the Delaware Humane Association’s “Indoguration”.

While there has been lots of dogs in the White House, Major is the first rescue.

“It is a great privilege to be here on this first Indoguration. Congratulations to Major Biden, the first dog-elect who will soon be entering the White House. Many animals have been in the White House but Major Biden will be the first rescue dog in the White House, which is why we’re here. It’s an incredible thing,” Groban said in the streamed party starting at the 15:10 minute mark in the clip above.

“Please rescue animals. There are so many animals out there in desperate need of homes and you will not regret one moment with the animal you brought into your life and your home. Thank you to the Delaware Humane Society, thank you to the Humane Society in general who are doing God’s work for such incredible work to maintain that message and make sure we eliminate as often as we can the cruelty to animals and to make sure animals get the love and attention and homes they deserve all across the country,” he added.

The Biden family adopted Major in 2018. In a statement at the time, they said, “We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals.”

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden also call Champ and a cat part of their family.

Biden’s grandaughter, Naomi, celebrated the Ingoguration on Twitter with a picture of the President-elect and Major.

Check out more sweet pics of other pups celebrating below:

Thank you! @TheOvalPawffice We are attending the #Indoguration celebration for Major Biden today & are excited to be kicking off #Inpawguration week! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uzM1oty3ht — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) January 17, 2021

Zelda and Bowie are ready for the #Indoguration for Major Biden! pic.twitter.com/TPBUtSpaVc — Connie Clark-Redmond (@ConnieclCCR) January 17, 2021