Livestream: Ricky Martin, Dr. Anthony Fauci & More Celebrated At The International Peace Honors

On Sunday, Jan. 17, PeaceTech Lab is presenting its International Peace Honors.

“The International Peace Honors is a global celebration honouring the achievements of the most outstanding global leaders and change-agents of our time, whose tireless efforts have helped to create a more prosperous and peaceful world for all,” declares PeaceTech Lab, a nonprofit launched as a centre of innovation at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Spanish singer-songwriter Natalia Jiménez is host of this year’s event, which will honour singer Ricky Martin, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Argentine singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi, Amazonian Chief Raoni and the “father of the internet” Vint Cerf.

Presenters are scheduled to include Stephen Curry, Eva Longoria, Sting and José Andrés, while former U.S. President Jimmy Carter will be delivering a special message.

Among the highlights will be Sting performing an intimate version of “Fragile”, while Alejandro Sanz will perform “La Quiero a Morir.” In addition, Camilo Evaluna Montaner (whose father is one of the evening’s honourees) will sing “Amen”, and Laura Pausini will perform “Io Si,” the main theme of Netflix’s “The Life Ahead”.

The International Peace Honors can be seen via livestream above, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.