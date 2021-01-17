Katy Perry And Her Dog Are Going Vegan

Katy Perry is making a big change to her diet.

The new mom announced on Saturday that she will be going fully Vegan and her poodle Nugget is coming along for the ride.

“I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN… my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok ✌🏻♥️,” she tweeted.

RELATED: Katy Perry Teams Up With Pokémon For New Music Project

I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN… my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok ✌🏻♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 16, 2021

Last year, Perry opened up to Prevention about her eating lifestyle saying she isn’t healthy most of the time.

“Let’s be honest,” she said, “it’s 60/40.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos As She Wishes Orlando Bloom A Happy 44th Birthday

She also said how both her and fiancé Orlando Bloom are big fans of Apple Cider Vinegar.

“My mother made me drink it every day, but now it’s a staple for me,” Perry said, partly because her mom knew Patricia Bragg, behind the ACV company Braggs.

“I’m here to help reeducate people on how to use it,” Perry, who now owns the company, alongside Bloom, added.