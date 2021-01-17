Regé-Jean Page Shares What Was His ‘Vice’ On Set Of ‘Bridgerton’

Regé-Jean Page seamlessly brought the Duke of Hasting alive for Netflix’s “Bridgerton” but according to him, there were some difficult scenes to film.

“The hardest moments are the very, very subtle barbs and hurts over the dinner table,” Page told Netflix Queue.

“It’s not always the extreme things that are the hardest. I think everyone has these heightened emotional moments in them at all times; you’re just controlling it and keeping it in check,” he continued.

“When someone says something that you don’t get to blow up about, that you don’t get to cry about, you just have to take that sting right in the ribcage and express that through a flick of an eyebrow or through the way that you cut your peas.”

Another particularly hard scene for Page was a dinner with the Bridgertons which he calls an “ostensibly a quite calm, happy scene.”

Adding, “I really don’t want to be there, but you can’t say that. The kids are there and they’re all happy and playing and being accepted in exactly the warm and loving family that Simon never had. And that is never explicitly mentioned in the script in that moment. No one’s going to say it. But it is the biggest thing about that scene for him. Inhabiting that space is the most challenging but also the most gratifying part.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Page said that coffee was his “vice” on set.

“We had a very, very nice coffee van that had very, very friendly people in it,” he said. “It was my escape spot at every given moment of the day.”