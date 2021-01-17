Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Donate Lunch Ahead Of MLK Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have helped out The Mission Continues.

In an Instagram post by the organization, they shared a note from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who shared a “small token of our appreciation.”

“In honour of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues,” the note read.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation then donated lunch from Homegirl Catering, part of Homeboy Industries, which is “a unique women-run social enterprise whose mission is to help formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated women become contributing members of our community while empowering them with a sense of ownership of their work.”

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan visited Homeboy Industries to learn about their #FeedHope programme.

Mariana Enriquez, manager at Homegirl Café, said at the time, “It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan today. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honoured they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey today. We will never forget it.”

Prince Harry also volunteered with Compton Veterans for Operation Nourish through the Walker Family Events Foundation where he packed and distributed food parcels for veterans, their families, and other at-risk communities in the city.

The lunch donation comes just ahead of MLK Day which falls on Jan. 18, honouring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.