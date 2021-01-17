Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Debuts At No. 1

Morgan Wallen’s newest album Dangerous: The Double Album not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, but it also broke a streaming record.

The 30 song album has claimed the largest streaming week for a country album ever. Almost doubling the record that was held by Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get in Oct. 2020.

As Billboard points out, having 30 songs on the album helps with the record. But if only the 18 least streamed tracks were counted, it would still beat Combs’ former record.

Dangerous brought in 265,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending on Jan. 14.

It is also the third-biggest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop album, falling behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

This is Wallen’s second full-length album. His 2018 If I Know Me peaked at No. 13.