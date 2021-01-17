Dionne Warwick Joins TikTok But Won’t Post Videos Until She Has Enough Followers

By Jamie Samhan.

EPA/NINA PROMMER/CPImages
Dionne Warwick recently joined Twitter and has become a daily delight, but now she is expanding her reign to TikTok.

Over the weekend, the icon joined the short form video platform.

“Ok… Auntie created a TikTok. If I get enough followers I’ll start using that platform. Who knows what I’ll create,” she tweeted, while asking people to follow her.

It appears her inspiration to join TikTok was after watching Lubalin turn online arguments into songs.

As of publication, she has just over 3000 followers, but told one person on Twitter that she will post videos “when I gain enough followers.” How many that is, remains to be seen.

But one thing her fans can be sure they won’t see if the “buss it” challenge.

“I just asked my team what the ‘buss it’ challenge was. Why are you asking me to do that? Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start,” Warwick said.

Warwick is also refusing to write a bio.

“I am not writing a bio,” is all her profile says.

