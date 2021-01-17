Justin Timberlake Reveals His Newborn Son’s Name For The First Time On ‘Ellen’

Justin Timberlake has a lot to talk about on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The award winning singer virtually stopped by where he opened up about becoming a dad of two and revealed his son’s name is Phineas.

Timberlake and Biel welcomed their second son in 2020, with Lance Bass confirming the news to ET in September.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Drew From His ‘Experiences Being A Dad’ In New Movie ‘Palmer’

DeGeneres recalled being let in on the “secret” that Biel was pregnant when they were using Facetime.

“Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach and was like ‘hey, we’re having another baby,” the talkshow host recalled.

“You were one of the first people outside our immediate family that we told,” Timberlake said.

“He is awesome and cute and no one is sleeping,” he then joked.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake’s Infamous Dual Denim Outfits

Biel and Timberlake were already parents to Silas, 5. Naturally, having two kids came with its challenges.

“We don’t see each other anymore,” he said laughing, before adding, “It’s a lot of fun, but you go from a zone defence to a man to man really quickly.”

“Silas is super excited,” he added. “Right now he is really liking it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, DeGeneres helped Timberlake celebrate his 40th birthday early, which falls on Jan. 31.

Speaking about how he feels turning 40, he said “it’s got to be better than my 39th year,” in a reference to how rough 2020 was for everyone.