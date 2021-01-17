Jenelle Evans Explains Why Her Son Jace Has Moved Back In With Her

Jenelle Evans is giving insight into why her son is now living with her.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star posted a TikTok video and YouTube clip explaining why Jace, 11, is not at with her mom, Barbara Evans, who was thought to have custody.

“Jace has came and lived with us, you guys! I know, it’s exciting news,” Janelle said. “His behaviour wasn’t the best at my mom’s house. We gave him many, many, many chances and told him he better behave, and my mom, she was fed up.”

Jenelle continued, “And she called me and she said, ‘Yeah, that’s it. He’s misbehaving again. I don’t know how he’s going to do his schoolwork and pass if he keeps it up.'”

Barbara was thought to have custody of Jace, telling TMZ that she did, but according to Jenelle, it is split.

So let me explain this,” Jenelle on YouTube. “Me and my mom have split custody until we go to court and change the paperwork. But right now, Jace is living full-time with me. And this is because of his behaviour, and my mom can’t handle it anymore.”

She also reassured people that Jace gave her permission to post the video about him.

“Yes, Jace knows that I’m posting this, and we discussed it, “Janelle said. “And he said, ‘That’s fine if you tell people that. Just please don’t go in detail.’ And I respect that.”