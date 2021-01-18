Chrissy Teigen Responds After Being Criticized Over Horseback Riding Post: ‘A Lot Of You Really Misinterpreted This Tweet’

By Becca Longmire.

Chrissy Teigen - Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen - Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has defended herself after being criticized over a recent post about taking up horseback riding as a hobby.

Teigen said the lessons had been recommended by her therapist following the tragic death of their baby son Jack in September.

Teigen shared, “My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me… he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love.”

However, social media users took that as Teigen complaining she “had nothing” while others had lost so much during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She’ll ‘Never’ Be Pregnant Again After Suffering Loss

She then posted:

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Quit Drinking: ‘Done With Making An A** Of Myself’

People were quick to jump to Teigen’s defence. See some of the response below.

Teigen’s comments come after she told her fans how difficult the getting ready process for horseback riding was.

Click to View Gallery

Chrissy Teigen’s Most Savage Social Media Clapbacks
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP