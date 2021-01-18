Chrissy Teigen Responds After Being Criticized Over Horseback Riding Post: ‘A Lot Of You Really Misinterpreted This Tweet’

Chrissy Teigen has defended herself after being criticized over a recent post about taking up horseback riding as a hobby.

Teigen said the lessons had been recommended by her therapist following the tragic death of their baby son Jack in September.

Teigen shared, “My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me… he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love.”

My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me 😩 he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love pic.twitter.com/1Ytejb4L6J — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021

However, social media users took that as Teigen complaining she “had nothing” while others had lost so much during the coronavirus pandemic.

She then posted:

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

People were quick to jump to Teigen’s defence. See some of the response below.

A lot of us DIDN’T misinterpret your tweet and we think it’s awesome. There’s a big community of mom riders here (some incredibly accomplished… others… um.. going a lil slower!) congrats on your new hobby. As a mom of four I can tell you—it’s great to have your own thing! — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 18, 2021

You are loved and totally heard . Ignore those fools ♥️♥️♥️ — Marissa J Winokur (@MarissaJWinokur) January 18, 2021

Let @chrissyteigen hangout with a horse what is wrong with you guys — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) January 18, 2021

You people are exhausting. Put your energy toward something that matters instead of harassing someone who is still mourning. Chrissy & @johnlegend bring so much joy & healing to so many. Leave them alone. — Katie (@Katie_bg) January 18, 2021

Equine therapy is legit. As someone who also lost a baby at 20 weeks, I’d do the same if I could.

For the love of God, leave @chrissyteigen alone. — ME (@Libbyinrealtime) January 18, 2021

It’s easy to lose yourself when you become a wife and mother. It’s important to take time for yourself. There was nothing wrong with your post. Good luck! — Tracy Stanciel (@goodNbadparents) January 18, 2021

Huh. People really didn’t understand that from your tweet? What twits. Glad to see you showing how self care works when you experience trauma.❤️ thank you — ubacat (@ubacat04) January 18, 2021

Teigen’s comments come after she told her fans how difficult the getting ready process for horseback riding was.