Piers Morgan Disputes Pamela Anderson’s Claims That Vegans Make Better Lovers: ‘I’m A Meat-Eater And Fun Things Happen To Us Too!’

Piers Morgan has made it clear he isn’t a fan of a plant-based diet and he went to great lengths to get his points across to Pamela Anderson on Monday’s “Good Morning Britain”.

Morgan spoke to Anderson about her tweets posted over the weekend stating veganism made you a better lover.

Vegans make better lovers.

The cholesterol in meat, eggs and dairy causes hardening of the arteries (and not much else)

It slows blood flow

to all the body's organs,

not just the heart.

You can improve your overall health

and increase stamina

in the bedroom

by going vegan. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) January 16, 2021

A healthy body

is a sexy body,

and eating meat ISN’T healthy.

It’s been linked to heart disease,

diabetes, strokes, and obesity–

which are major causes of erectile dysfunction. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) January 16, 2021

Going vegan

can help men of all ages

boost their sexual performance

and reduce the risk of prostate cancer

at the same time. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) January 16, 2021

The “Baywatch” star laughed, “Cholesterol hardens your arteries, but not much else,” adding of her own diet: “That’s what I hear. I’m vegan, I’m fairly confident in that statement,” confirming she’d been plant-based for around 30 years now.

She added of whether she’d noticed her own sex life was better post-veganism, “Absolutely, I think. But I think I’ve always had a lot of fun in that department.”

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Pens Letter To B.C. Premier After COVID-19 Outbreak At Mink Farms

Morgan then had co-host Susanna Reid cringing as he said, “I’m a meat-eater and I can assure you fun things happen to us, too!”

As Dr. Hilary Jones then appeared on the show to voice his opinion, Morgan admitted he’d offered a solution on Twitter but the actress only responded, “Typical Piers!”

Want to test that theory? https://t.co/hdE9GS07Xs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2021

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Unveils New Initiative To Protect Canada’s Herring Population

Jones said during the conversation: “You could eat chips all day and still have a vegan diet. If you’re educated and knowledgeable about veganism of course you can have all the nutrients that you need but it’s very difficult to get all the nutrients you need.

“The amount of cholesterol you eat in meat and dairy, the blood flow to the rest of your body becomes restricted.”

He added of Anderson’s sex-life remark: “It’s stretching a point to a great degree. You can have high cholesterol levels if you’re a vegan if you’re eating the wrong food.

“As far as too much red meat, there is the possibility that your arteries could suffer, too.”