Kristy Swanson Faces Backlash From Celebs For Donald Trump 'Home Alone 2' Tweet

Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images

The internet has criticized Kristy Swanson for defending Donald Trump after fans called for his removal from 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

Fans suggested the president’s cameo be digitally removed following his second impeachment last week.

Macaulay Culkin, who plays the movie’s protagonist Kevin McCallister, also praised the suggestion on social media.

However, one person who wasn’t fond of the idea was Trump supporter Swanson:

Her tweet was slammed online:

See more response below.

