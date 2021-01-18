Kristy Swanson Faces Backlash From Celebs For Donald Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ Tweet

The internet has criticized Kristy Swanson for defending Donald Trump after fans called for his removal from 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

Fans suggested the president’s cameo be digitally removed following his second impeachment last week.

Macaulay Culkin, who plays the movie’s protagonist Kevin McCallister, also praised the suggestion on social media.

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

However, one person who wasn’t fond of the idea was Trump supporter Swanson:

If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021

Her tweet was slammed online:

I’m sorry. Who are you? — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 16, 2021

This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America? https://t.co/R3zZ1HbrjT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 16, 2021

You were in those films? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 16, 2021

I don’t know or care. Her resume isn’t important. What IS, is that she’s still supporting a dude who incited a Klan riot where six people died either on the scene or a day later—one at their own hand. She’s siding with that & bemoaning the fact that he’s not in movie?! #GirlBye — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 17, 2021

See more response below.

So would we. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 16, 2021

Retweet if you’re okay with @KristySwansonXO being removed from every movie she was ever in. https://t.co/L5z5aUDvcS — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 16, 2021

She had one speech in Ferris (“I heard from my mother’s sister’s brother…”) Would be a pretty easy re-edit. Not sure why she’s offered up her only residual income, though. & I will not be googling her walk-on in Pretty in Pink. I’m already mad at myself for working this hard. pic.twitter.com/uWg4445erQ — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) January 16, 2021

You can support whoever you want, but you were pretty much just an extra in all the movies you’re in. You being removed from the movies wouldn’t make of a difference. CGI can easily grant your wish. — Chris Stephaniuk (@MrStephaniuk) January 16, 2021