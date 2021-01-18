Katee Sackhoff Shares ‘Thirst Trap’ Photo For Fans Asking Her To Send Nudes

This probably isn’t the nude photo of Katee Sackhoff fans expected.

Last week, the “Battlestar Galactica” star shared the perfect response to fans who wanted to see naked photos of her.

“For those in my DM’s that keep asking for nudes….you’re welcome 👍🏻🤣 You can stop asking now 🤮,” she wrote, alongside photos of her in the shower, holding her adorable pug.

“I think this is what they call a thirst trap 🤣🤣🤦🏼‍♀️🤣,” Sackhoff added.

In the comments, fans laughed, with one person writing, “lmao ur my queen 😭💗.”

Sackhoff has regularly shared photos with her pug and her two other dogs on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.