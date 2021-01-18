The Supremes’ Mary Wilson Says A Reunion Would Be ‘Up To Diana Ross’

Diana Ross has the ultimate say on the Supremes getting back together.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, singer Mary Wilson looks back on the iconic girl group, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

RELATED: Diana Ross Didn’t Realize ‘I’m Coming Out’ Was A Gay Anthem At First

“We sat outside Motown every day until one of the producers came out and said, ‘You know what, we need some background hand claps,'” 76-year-old Wilson recalls of trying to get signed. “Our parents had to actually sign the contract because we were underage.”

The group, which was originally called the Primettes, changed their name to the Supremes at the behest of executive Berry Gordy.

Back in the year 2000, the group nearly got back together with lead singer Ross but it didn’t work out.

“I mean, there was talk,” Wilson says of a possible reunion. “Everyone has been saying that since the ’60s, you know, we should [reunite], ‘cause that’s what groups are doing these days: They’re getting back together. So, yeah, that was going around and I guess pretty soon someone talked Diana into doing it.”

RELATED: ‘Hairspray’ Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out As Gay With A Little Help From Diana Ross

She adds, “It wasn’t up to me. It was more up to Diana. She had more of the power than me. What happened was the negotiations fell through when they came to me and they didn’t want to pay me properly as being one of the founding members. And so they got some of the other girls that I had used in the ’70s to be a part of that. But it wasn’t a reunion.”

Asked whether she would be up for a reunion now, Wilson says, “Well, let’s put it this way: It’s really up to Diana. I don’t think she wants to do that. It doesn’t make sense unless you come together lovingly. Or at least have an understanding. It can be an understanding, that’s fine. But I don’t think she does want to. So therefore I’m going on with my life.”