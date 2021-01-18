Noah Centineo Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery To Remove His Tonsils

Noah Centineo is resting up after having his tonsils taken out.

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star shared some snaps on Instagram, telling fans he underwent surgery two days ago.

“All right, all done,” a groggy Centineo told the camera in a video, opening his mouth wide to show fans the results of the op.

He told the camera, “Finished it.”

Centineo’s surgery comes after the new trailer for “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”, the third and final film in the series based on novels by Jenny Han, was released by Netflix.

The film finds Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, coming back from a trip to Korea and getting ready to say goodbye to high school.

That includes going to the prom with her boyfriend Peter, played by Centineo, as well as planning for her college future in New York and the possibility of a long-distance relationship. See more in the clip below.