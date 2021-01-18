New Look At Queen Latifah In Global’s Upcoming TV Drama ‘The Equalizer’

A full-length trailer for Queen Latifah’s new series “The Equalizer” has landed online.

A reboot of the 1980s series of the same name, the new version features Queen Latifah as the gun-toting Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

“I’m using my powers for good,” she tells Chris Noth’s character in the trailer before recruiting a team that involves a tech wizard played by Adam Goldberg for help.

The new look at the series comes a week after a teaser was released.

The first episode will debut following the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. The series will move to its regular timeslot on Sundays on Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Feb. 14.