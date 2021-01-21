Armie Hammer ‘Warned About His Conduct’ By Cayman Police Over Social Media Post Featuring Lingerie-Clad Woman

Armie Hammer has issued an apology to the people of the Cayman Islands after a video of the actor referring to a scantily clad woman in lingerie as “Miss Cayman” was posted online.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old actor sent an audio message to the Cayman Compass from his private Instagram account. The video, featuring a woman in black lingerie posing in a provocative position on a bed, was originally posted in December when Hammer reportedly returned to the Cayman Islands.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” Hammer apologizes. The woman’s face is not shown in the video.

“I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman,” “The Social Network” actor continues.

Hammer, who lived with his family in Grand Cayman for five years as a child, owns a home there with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and the couple’s two children. Last year, he split his time between Cayman and Los Angeles, which he seems to reference in the alleged caption on the original video posting: “So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f***ing Miss Cayman again while I’m down there.”

His apology comes after the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee posted to the organization’s Instagram account that members of the committee were “aware” the video was circulating and confirmed the woman was not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands.

The group called for Hammer to remove mention of Miss Cayman from his posts and contacted the local police over the photo: “The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanian women. The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the Committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels.”

On Thursday, the Royal Cayman Island Police Service issued a statement about the post, writing they had been in contact with Hammer.

“On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media. Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant. The matter is now closed,” the statement reads.

The latest leaked video is one of a number of controversial social media posts by the actor who called the leaked social media exchanges “vicious and spurious online attacks” and “bulls*** claims.” Following the release of his alleged sexually motivated messages, Hammer has dropped out of filming the movie “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez in the Dominican Republic.