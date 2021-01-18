Kelly Clarkson Covers Patty Griffin’s ‘Up To The Mountain’ In Honour Of MLK Jr.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to a civil rights hero.

The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” opened the show Monday with a cover of Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain” in honour of MLK’s birthday.

The 2006 song was inspired King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, delivered only a day before his assassination in 1968.

Interspersed throughout Clarkson’s heartfelt performance are clips from the speech.

Also on the show, Clarkson shared a performance by the Detroit Youth Choir of Stevie Wonder’s classic “Happy Birthday” in King’s honour.