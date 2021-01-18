Rod Stewart Talks Cutting Down On Drinking, Living Healthier And Apologizing To Elton John

Rod Stewart is taking it easier these days.

The legendary rocker appears this week on “The Harry Redknapp Show” podcast and talks about trying to live healthier at 76.

“I’ve just had a full knee replacement and I’ve also had an ankle fusion – all thanks to football,” he says, according to the Daily Mail.

Stewart also reveals that he’s taken up boxing to keep fit, while also cutting down on drinking.

“I like to box on the big bag in my gym, but after a gig these days I’ll order four or five bottles of red wine, a bottle of Bacardi, it’s mostly for the band,” he says. “They always come back to my dressing room for a celebration after every gig.”

The musician also shares that he’s resolved his recent feud with Elton John after poking fun at his final tour before retirement in 2018.

“I was a bit spiteful when he announced his tour. I regret it, I really do regret it,” Stewart says. So we’re mates again now. I do love him.”

He adds, “I say to my kids, ‘A man apologizes, go and apologize to your mother’. We’ve just made up as friends again, me and Elton.”

Stewart also looks back on his friendship over 50 years with John, saying, “We’ve always been fierce enemies… through the years, but it’s always been at a playful level. But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever.”