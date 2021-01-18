Heather Thomson Teases A Possible Return To ‘RHONY’

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Heather Thomson teases a possible return to the show during an interview on “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”.

The reality TV star, who left “RHONY” almost seven years ago, tells the host, “There was a lot of buzz of me coming back and you know, I said, I think it was on stories, I did a video, you know that I’ll be back, I’ll be back. I’ll be back. I’ll be back. And I will.

“And I hold true to that. I have made a cameo on just about every season since I left the show. I’ve been off the show for six years, almost seven years, I haven’t been on the show, but I’ve made a cameo each and every time.

“And I like my relationship. And until that doesn’t feel good anymore, you know what I mean? Then I’ll continue to do it,” she adds.

Thomson mentions a snap that Eboni K. Williams posted of her and the cast, with Thomson being included.

Yontef asks, “Do you know about all that?” to which the star replies, “No, she, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

The host then says that that doesn’t tell fans whether she’s returning to the show, to which Thomson insists: “Well, you know the answer to that question, you’re going to have to tune in. And wait and see.

“That I can completely confirm. That is not the case. I don’t know that I’ll ever hold an apple again. Does anyone hold apples anymore? Are they still, do they still at the beginning, hold the apple. I don’t even think they do.”

Thomson also discusses some of the most iconic moments during her time on “RHONY”, such as “Take a Xanax,” “Be Cool, Don’t Be All Uncool,” and that infamous Le Cirque Leg Toss.