Tom Brady Throws Drew Brees’ Son A Touchdown Pass Follow Likely Last Match-Up For NFL Legends

Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Photo: AP Photo/Brett Duke/CP Images
There’s nothing but love between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

On Sunday, the two NFL stars faced off as the Buccaneers beat the Saints, knocking them out of the playoffs.

After the game, Brady and Brees were spotted on the field, hugging and chatting. Brady also threw a touchdown pass to Brees’ son while the other kids played around on the field.

On Twitter, another clip from the game went viral, showing Brady going up to a referee for a high five and being denied.

Brady later joked about the moment on Twitter.

The game held added significance as it was likely the last of Brees’ historic NFL career. The star athlete started playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2001, going on to win the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 and being named league MVP.

