Tom Brady Throws Drew Brees’ Son A Touchdown Pass Follow Likely Last Match-Up For NFL Legends

There’s nothing but love between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

On Sunday, the two NFL stars faced off as the Buccaneers beat the Saints, knocking them out of the playoffs.

After the game, Brady and Brees were spotted on the field, hugging and chatting. Brady also threw a touchdown pass to Brees’ son while the other kids played around on the field.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

On Twitter, another clip from the game went viral, showing Brady going up to a referee for a high five and being denied.

Bold to leave Tom Brady hanging 😅 pic.twitter.com/WrgA6nTfaq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2021

Brady later joked about the moment on Twitter.

I’m sure the twittersphere will only have kind things to say about this gesture. Everybody gets a high five! https://t.co/tWA8o3YIIQ pic.twitter.com/LadOvYbnws — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 18, 2021

The game held added significance as it was likely the last of Brees’ historic NFL career. The star athlete started playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2001, going on to win the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 and being named league MVP.