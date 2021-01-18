Alicia Keys, Pink & Mary J. Blige Star In Powerful ’17 Ways Black People Are Killed In America’ Video

Alicia Keys, Pink, Khalid, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign and Keke Palmer were among artists to feature in a powerful new Black Lives Matter clip.

The stars read out “17 Ways Black People Are Killed in America”, paying tribute to some of the lives that have been unnecessarily taken over the past four years.

The list of why people were killed included, “Jogging, driving, sitting in a wheelchair, riding your bike,” with Keys adding “sleeping in your bed, Breonna Taylor.”

RELATED: Chris Rock Jokes About The Difference Between The Capitol Riots & The Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘For This There Was Food Trucks Outside!’

Jordan Edwards, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks were among those named.

The YouTube description added, “The list of ways you can be killed if you are Black in America is tragically growing.”

The NowThis News video from the Black Music Action Coalition and #breathewithme Revolution is part of a campaign calling for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration to launch a “United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation” within the first 100 days of the new administration.

RELATED: Lilly Singh Calls Out White Supremacy In ‘A Little Late’ Rant About 2020 And The Capitol Riots

The video is a follow-up to “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black In America”, which was released in 2016 and also produced by Keys.

According to the clip, “More than 1000 people were killed by current or former police officers in 2020. The lives lost to police violence are disproportionately Black and Brown people.”

See more in the clip above.