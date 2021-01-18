Caitlyn Jenner Looks Back At Relationship With Kris Jenner: ‘She Was Very Classy’

Caitlyn Jenner only looks back at her marriage to Kris Jenner with love.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 71, who was married to Kris for 14 years, opened up about the relationship during an appearance on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast.

“For me, she was very different. She was very classy, had a great sense of style. She was very smart,” Caitlyn gushed. “I always liked strong women and she was very strong. I have always put kind of women up on a pedestal and I’d love strong women, independent women.”

“And she was all of those things and she was very different for me. I mean, you know, she lived in Beverly Hills and I’m not a Beverly Hills person.”

Caitlyn and Kris married in 1991 after her divorce from Robert Kardashian. They later welcomed two children, Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23. Caitlyn was already a parent to Brody, Cassandra, Brandon and Burt while Kris was mom to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

The former couple divorced in 2016.

Of her children, Caitlyn said, “I have amazing, amazing children. Which I’m so extraordinarily proud of. I mean, that’s the greatest thing I’ve done in my life is my kids.”

Listen to more from Caitlyn below: