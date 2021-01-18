Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas Split After Nearly A Year Together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after almost a year together, ET confirms.

A source told People, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” another source close to Affleck and de Armas added.

“They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

“The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” a source then told Us Weekly. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

The duo were first romantically linked back in March 2020 when they visited de Armas’ native Cuba.

The “Knives Out” actress then shared photos of the pair on social media, including some of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday back in April, making things Instagram official.

Affleck then celebrated his 48th birthday in August by taking his other half out for a spin on his BMW motorcycle.

de Armas has also been spending time with Affleck and his kids — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and 8-year-old son Samuel.

de Armas, who joined Affleck, his kids and his mom Christine on a family vacation to Georgia in June, was said to have gotten along “great” with the youngsters.

The actress was thought to have moved in with Affleck in August, with her being spotted moving things into his Los Angeles home at the time.

ET Canada has contacted Affleck and de Armas’ reps for comment.