‘Peaky Blinders’ To Conclude After Season 6, Creator Promises The Story ‘Will Continue In Another Form’

“Peaky Blinders” will come to an end after season 6.

“’Peaky’ is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher,” creator Steven Knight said, via Deadline. “We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.”

RELATED: Netflix Releases ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 5 Trailer

While Knight confirmed the upcoming season finale will serve as the end of the beloved drama, it won’t be a definitive conclusion.

“While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Season 6 is currently in production after many delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming. Find out more: https://t.co/LLPzSrbhHt Photo taken by director Anthony Byrne during filming of series 5. pic.twitter.com/1gOToza7fM — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 18, 2021

RELATED: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Director Explains Tom Hardy’s Surprise Departure Last Season

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get ‘Peaky’ safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority,” executive producer Caryn Mandabach added. “Thank you to all the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will most definitely live on.”

“Peaky Blinders” stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, and Sophie Rundle, and follows Tommy Shelby (Murphy) as the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang out of Birmingham, England.