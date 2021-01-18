Victoria & David Beckham Are Proud Parents As Son Romeo Poses For Stunning ‘L’Uomo Vogue’ Cover

Romeo Beckham proved he’s very much following in his mom Victoria’s fashionista footsteps as he posed for L’Uomo Vogue.

The 18-year-old teamed up with fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for the shoot, during which he shows off his chiselled abs and model look.

Romeo was styled by Danny Reed for the photos, donning a pair of red leather trousers, some printed boxer shorts and a turquoise crop top.

In another pic he wears an oversized green cardigan and grey sweatpants; in a third, Beckham flashes the camera a smouldering look in a pair of black trousers and a white T-shirt.

David Beckham shared his son’s stunning shoot on Instagram, alongside the caption: “So proud of you @romeobeckham ❤️ What an incredible first cover for @luomovogue.”

Justin Bieber then replied, “What a stud.”

Victoria Beckham also wrote on Instagram, “Proud of you @RomeoBeckham 💕.”