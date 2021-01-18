Kylie Jenner’s Shower Sparks Hilarious Twitter Frenzy

She may be a multi-millionaire but Kylie Jenner has problems just like the rest of us.
The highly-successful entrepreneur and model gave followers a peek at her bathroom on Instagram stories over the weekend, sparking hilarious comments on the “weak water pressure” from the shower.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Share Pics From Final Day Of Filming ‘KUWTK’
As soon as she posted the video, Twitter exploded with fans questioning the star’s choice of a showerhead.
One user wrote, “Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure.”
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of ‘Little Pro’ Stormi Snowboarding
“Flex of the day: my water pressure is better than Kylie Jenner’s,” another fan posted.
See more of the reaction below:
Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure… pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv
— Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021
Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf
— Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021
flex of the day: my water pressure is better than kylie jenner’s pic.twitter.com/IPEMQ9kuPd
— kelly ✰ (@tpwkkellyy) January 18, 2021
My tears came down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner's shower
— Mofinho Original (@mofinho) January 18, 2021
It’s the little things in life, like knowing I have better water pressure than billionaire Kylie Jenner
— IT (@TreeBeardGuy) January 18, 2021
i can proudly say my shower head pressure is 1000x better than kylie jenners https://t.co/HJmMxYnGyk
— chai (@illusorybowl696) January 18, 2021