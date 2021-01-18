Kylie Jenner’s Shower Sparks Hilarious Twitter Frenzy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

She may be a multi-millionaire but Kylie Jenner has problems just like the rest of us.

The highly-successful entrepreneur and model gave followers a peek at her bathroom on Instagram stories over the weekend, sparking hilarious comments on the “weak water pressure” from the shower.

As soon as she posted the video, Twitter exploded with fans questioning the star’s choice of a showerhead.

One user wrote, “Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure.”

“Flex of the day: my water pressure is better than Kylie Jenner’s,” another fan posted.

See more of the reaction below:

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure… pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

flex of the day: my water pressure is better than kylie jenner’s pic.twitter.com/IPEMQ9kuPd — kelly ✰ (@tpwkkellyy) January 18, 2021

My tears came down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner's shower — Mofinho Original (@mofinho) January 18, 2021

It’s the little things in life, like knowing I have better water pressure than billionaire Kylie Jenner — IT (@TreeBeardGuy) January 18, 2021