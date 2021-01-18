Kylie Jenner’s Shower Sparks Hilarious Twitter Frenzy

By Monica Walton.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage) — Photo: Getty Images

She may be a multi-millionaire but Kylie Jenner has problems just like the rest of us.

The highly-successful entrepreneur and model gave followers a peek at her bathroom on Instagram stories over the weekend, sparking hilarious comments on the “weak water pressure” from the shower.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Share Pics From Final Day Of Filming ‘KUWTK’

As soon as she posted the video, Twitter exploded with fans questioning the star’s choice of a showerhead.

One user wrote, “Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of ‘Little Pro’ Stormi Snowboarding

“Flex of the day: my water pressure is better than Kylie Jenner’s,” another fan posted.

See more of the reaction below:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP