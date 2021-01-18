Matt Damon Quarantines In Australia For ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Matt Damon attends the Premiere of FOX's "Ford v Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Matt Damon and his family have begun 14 days of privately-arranged quarantine in New South Wales ahead of filming “Thor: Love And Thunder”.

The “Good Will Hunting” actor is quoted in local media via Deadline to be thrilled to be in Australia.

“I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months,” Damon, 50, said.

“Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it,” he added.

“I’d like to thank the enormous support provided by the NSW government and Australian government, without which this would not have been possible.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the news, saying, “Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joining our homegrown talent to film such a major movie in NSW is a big win creating thousands of jobs for locals.”

In “Thor: Ragnarok” Damon portrayed an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a play about his “noble sacrifice.”

A statement from Damon’s immigration lawyer noted, “every aspect of the Damon family’s relocation and quarantine has been privately arranged and funded. Their entry will in no way impact or reduce the number of spaces for Australians overseas waiting to return home nor create any burden to the Australian taxpayer whatsoever”.

Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, will also star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, and Jaimie Alexander.

Waititi will voice the character Korg.

ET Canada has reached out to Damon’s rep for comment.

The film’s release is slated for May 6, 2022.