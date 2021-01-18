Bryce Hall Confronts Stalker Who ‘Came For Sex’ Outside TikTok House

TikTok star, Bryce Hall, had an unsettling encounter with a male stalker outside Sway House HQ in L.A. last week.

Posting the incident on YouTube, the 21-year-old revealed man had managed to gain access to the mansion weeks earlier.

In the video, Noah Beck and his crew confront the man and learned he had been there many times.

“What did you come here for?” Beck asks the man sat on the curb. “Sex, obviously” he replies. “I want a cig, I want to party.”

When asked how many times he’d been there before, he replied “Thousands, dude. I was here on Christmas Day.”

Hall seemed to find the whole thing funny, until he said, “no offence to the camera dude, but you look way hotter on camera.”

“I’m gonna wait for the cops to f**king arrest your dumbass now,” Hall snapped back.

The video ends with the police arriving at the scene.

“I’m going to bed now knowing that someone isn’t looking at me through my window,” Hall said, captioning the video: “Please don’t come to our house.”