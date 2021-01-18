Baseball Player Who Helped Inspire ‘League Of Their Own’ Hopes To Open A Women’s Baseball Centre To Celebrate 94th Birthday

Maybelle Blair wants to celebrate her 94th birthday in a big way.

The baseball player, who helped inspired the beloved “League Of Their Own” movie starring Tom Hanks, Madonna and Geena Davis, launched a fundraising page hoping to raise money for a Women’s Baseball Center in Illinois.

The museum will serve as an educational centre for girls and women in baseball in Rockford, Illinois, home of the Rockford Peaches, which was featured in the film.

Blair plans to raise $12,000 CAD.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America”, Blair shared her plans, “We want to be able to have a league of our own again, to have a home of our own. This was my whole dream for years.”

“It means so much to me,” she continued. “This is what it’s all about, to be able to create a baseball centre where we can have our own baseball memorabilia, our own baseball hall of fame.”

According to the fundraising page, as of Jan. 18, Blair had raised over $17,000.

“We’ve got to get this building [done] so I can die happy,” she said.