Joel Kinnaman Engaged To Girlfriend Kelly Gale

Congrats to Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale! The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Monday.

The news comes nearly two years after Kinnaman, 41, and Gale, 25, went public with their romance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2019. The “Suicide Squad” star appears to have popped the question during a picturesque hike with the former Victoria’s Secret model.

“She said no. Jus kiddin…,” Kinnaman captioned a sweet photo of his proposal, which shows him down on one knee and Gale smiling from ear to ear.

Gale showed off her ring in a series of snaps on her Instagram. “Yours forever❤️,” she wrote.

This will be the first marriage for Gale and second for Kinnaman, who was married to Swedish tattoo artist Cleo Wattenström from 2015 to 2018.

