Jason Reitman Reveals His Dad ‘Cried’ After Seeing His Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel

Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” sequel has his father’s stamp of approval.

Reitman, whose father Ivan directed the original two “Ghostbusters” movies, revealed his dad actually “cried” while watching his highly anticipated sequel.

During an interview with Empire, the director revealed he was able to show Ivan the finished movie in December.

“My father hasn’t been leaving the house much because of COVID,” he explained. “But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud to be your father.'”

He added, “It was one of the great moments of my life.”

“Afterlife” is set to arrive this summer and will see all members of the original cast return, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

Mckenna Grace and “Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard will also star.

Of the movie, Reitman said, “The feeling that I’ve kind of held onto is that while it is very funny, it really scared me. It was really my first experience with a horror film.”

He continued, “I was at a Directors Guild meeting and I happened to be sitting next to Steven Spielberg – when I told him I was working on ‘Ghostbusters’, he out of nowhere said, ‘Library Ghost – top ten scares of all time.’ And it’s true.”