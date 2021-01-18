Steven Spielberg Granted Three-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

A judge has granted Steven Spielberg with a restraining order against a woman who threatened his life.

According to TMZ, Sarah Char must stay 100 yards away from the “West Side Story” director, as well as his wife and his daughter, for the next three years.

The outlet reports that 48-year-old Char is also prohibited from “harassing, intimidating or threatening” Spielberg.

The moviemaker sought protection after law enforcement allegedly told him that Char tried to purchase a firearm to kill him.

Spielberg also claimed to have received a Twitter message from Char, which said, “If I have to personally MURDER people for stealing my IPs‚ I WILL. Get me?”

Char is now banned from impersonating Spielberg, contacting him on any social media platform or visiting his home, job and workplace.