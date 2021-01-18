Drake Makes History As First Artist To Earn 50 Billion Streams On Spotify

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 21: Drake is in fine form. Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at ScotiaBank Arena. Toronto Star/Rick Madonik (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Drizzy is making history again.

According to a tweet from Chart Data, Drake has become the first artist ever to generate 50 billion total streams on Spotify.

The tweet said, “@Drake has now surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone.”

@Drake has now surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone.

The Canadian, “Toosie Slide” rapper shared the news on Instagram Stories.

Drake via his IG story

Chart Masters breaks down the data, which includes 35,704,203,269 streams for songs in which Drake is credited as the lead artist. For songs on which Drake is credited as a featured artist, he’s amassed 14,297,795,559 total streams, which totals 50,001,998,828 billion streams.

Meanwhile, one of Drake’s most frequent collaborators, Future, took to Twitter to congratulate his friend on his latest achievement.

50 billion streams SHEESH congrats to THE BOY 🦉

Last year Drake announced a release window for his next album, Certified Lover Boy, set to arrive this month.