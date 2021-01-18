Rosie O’Donnell ‘Prays’ Donald Trump Will Go To Prison Following Capital Riots

Rosie O’Donnell is not holding back her thoughts on Donald Trump.

Ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, the former talk show host, 58, was stopped by TMZ at LAX on Monday, calling the U.S. President “a criminal.”

“I think it’s a terrifying time,” she told the reporter of the capital riots. “I don’t think it’s bittersweet. It’s terrifying.”

“What happened at the capital is something I never thought I’d see in this country. It was an insurrection,” she added. “It was sedition. Everyone involved should be punished to the full extent of the law.”

Including Trump, “He’s a criminal. And he has been since he first started in public life.”

When asked if he deserves to go to prison, O’Donnell said, “I pray to God he does.”

Earlier this month, thousands of Trump extremists stormed U.S. Congress building, where five people died.