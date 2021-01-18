Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have ‘Completely’ Stopped Marriage Counselling

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s attempts to save their marriage appear to have been halted.

The couple has “completely” stopped attending marriage counselling, according to a source close to the pair.

“[Kanye] is talking to divorce lawyers this week,” explained the source in an exclusive interview with People.

It was previously reported that the couple had been attending marriage counselling in an attempt to salvage their relationship.

However, Page Six cites “multiple sources” claiming that “divorce is imminent.”

According to the publication, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has already hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who’s repped such stars as Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie (twice), Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Maria Shriver, Gwen Stefani, and others in their respective divorces.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source tells the outlet. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

There have been rumours of troubles in their marriage for months, particularly during the “Stronger” rapper’s ill-fated run for president of the U.S. Those rumours escalated when Kardashian, 40, spent the holidays with her family in Los Angeles while West, 43, remained at his Wyoming ranch.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source adds.

While West’s public mental health struggles certainly didn’t help, the source claims a bigger issue is that the couple grew apart as Kardashian increasingly focused on completing law school and her emerging role as an advocate for prison reform.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign,” the source continues. “Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it.”