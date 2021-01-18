Ben Affleck Says Kevin Feige Is A ‘Genius’ And ‘The Most Successful Producer Who’s Ever Lived’

Ben Affleck is showering producer Kevin Feige with praise.

“That f**ker knows his audience like no producer – he’s a genius,” the Oscar-winning actor said in The Hollywood Reporter’s latest Awards Chatter podcast.

Affleck fondly recalled Feige being on the “Daredevil” set and heaped immense praise on what Feige’s been able to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Kevin Feige, who is the, I have to say, the greatest producer, most successful producer who’s ever lived. He’s the only guy in the world who if he told me like, ‘I know what the audience wants. This is what we’re doing,’ I would believe him 100%. That f**ker knows his audience like no producer – he’s a genius. He’s like a master ringmaster,” Affleck said.

“He knows exactly how much to wink at the audience, exactly when to pull at the heartstrings, exactly when to do VFX, how many jokes, what the sensibility, what the tone is. Because people didn’t know if they should run away from the pajamas or embrace it or make it serious,” he added.

As Ben Affleck is confirmed to reprise his role as “Batman” in Andy Muschietti’s “The Flash”, there has been no news of the “Gone Girl” actor switching to the MCU in the near future.

However, Affleck has been attached with an upcoming Disney movie, “The Keeper of the Lost Cities”.