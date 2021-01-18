Willie Jones Releases Patriotic Video For ‘American Dream’ On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Willie Jones has dropped a moving music video for his patriotic anthem, “American Dream”.

The 26-year-old country music star released the video to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18.

“It’s a story about my love for the country that my ancestors built,” explained Jones in an interview with CMT News. “Honouring those who have come before me and having faith with those who stand with me in taking America forward.”

He continued, “We cannot ignore the fact that so many of our Black leaders – whether they’re civil rights leaders, authors, musicians, athletes or artist – have propelled the evolution of not just Black people, but the entire human race. We evolve, and the process must continue.”

Jones first entered the spotlight after competing on “The X-Factor” back in 2012.

The singer added, “While ignorance and racism go hand-in-hand, they ain’t got nothin’ on intelligence and love. So let’s spread some damn love. All power to the people.”