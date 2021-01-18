Dwyane Wade Celebrates Turning 39 In His Birthday Suit

Dwyane Wade is celebrating his birthday in his birthday suit.

The former Miami Heat player, who turned 39 on Sunday, shared a nude pic of himself to Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the picture, Wade is seen hiding behind his wife, Gabrielle Union, smiling and posing in a robe.

“Birthday behaviour,” the athlete captioned the pic. “39 is already looking up.”

Union, 48, shared a sweet video montage filled with sentimental moments of the pair and their family over the years

“Happy Birthday baby, you make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon,” she captioned the clip featuring the song “Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra.

“I love loving you.” She captioned the post.

The week before Wade’s milestone, Union surprised him with the gift of a 1988 Mercedes Benz convertible.

Wade shared a video of Union leading him outside to reveal the shining new car.

“One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises,” he captioned the video.

“She just raised the bar.”

The “Bad Boys II” star also celebrated the sweet moment by sharing a family photo in which the couple and their children posed in front of the white vehicle.

Wade and Union have been married since 2014 and share one 2-year-old daughter, Kavvia. Union is also a stepmom to Wade’s three other children — two from his marriage to Siohvaughn Funches and one from his relationship with Aja Metoyer.