Liam Neeson Tops Box Office With ‘The Marksman’

Liam Neeson has shot to the top of the box office once again thanks to his new movie, “The Marksman”.

The action-thriller sees the Irish actor play a rancher who becomes the protector of a young boy who is being hunted by a Mexican cartel.

The under-the-radar movie has knocked “Wonder Woman: 1984″ off the top spot in North America, despite huge hype around the Gal Gadot led superhero sequel.

According to Variety, “The Marksman” debuted at No. 1 with close to $4.1 million ($3.2 million USD) in ticket sales.

This is the second time that Neeson has had a movie at the top of the charts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

His previous movie “Honest Thief” also shot to the top of the box office back in October.