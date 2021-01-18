Phoebe Dynevor Reveals What It’s Like Watching ‘Awkward’ ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes With Her Family

The new Netflix series, “Bridgerton”, became a huge hit in no time, and as any fan would know the show has some steamy sex scenes sprinkled throughout. But what’s it like for the 25-year-old actress, Phoebe Dynevor to watch the show back with her family?

“I’m happy for Mum and Dad to see it, because they know the industry, and they know how hard I worked, and how much it meant to me getting that role,” she told The Guardian.

“But not my grandparents. And with my younger brother… well, it’s awkward.”

But when it came to filming the sex scenes, Dynevor says they would rehearse them “like stunts.”

“I would literally know exactly where a guy was going to put his hand at what moment,” she explains to the publication. “And we’d have props, like mats, that went in between us. It was more intricately choreographed than our dance routines in a way, so I never really felt exposed at all.”

For those who haven’t already binge-watched Shonda Rhimes’ show, “Bridgerton” takes place in the high society of 19th century London where eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.

Based on the Julia Quinn novels, the show is riddled with scandal, romance and gossip, narrated by Julie Andrews. 63 million households have tuned in to the show already.

The cast appeared to get quite close in the making of the series. In fact, Dynevor said she still stays in touch with Page.

“It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it. We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates,” she told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, now he’s off in Los Angeles, but we check in with each other a lot.”

“Bridgerton” is now streaming on Netflix.