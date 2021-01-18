Season 3 Of ‘The Boys’ Will Include An Adults Only Episode

Fans of “The Boys” can get ready for an extremely R-Rated storyline when season 3 of the show finally hits screens.

Showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter to reveal that “Herogasm” will be a topic that is explored during one of the upcoming episodes.

RELATED: IMDb Unveils Top TV Shows Of 2020: ‘The Boys,’ ‘Tiger King,’ ‘Selling Sunset’

RELATED: Erin Moriarty On Her ‘The Boys’ Character’s #MeToo Story: ‘She Ends Up Really Coming Out Of It A Stronger Person

In “The Boys” comic books, “Herogasm” is an annual debauchery-filled festival which takes place on a secluded island resort, packed with sex and illegal drugs.

“Herogasm” will be the title of the sixth episode of season 3, which was written by Jessica Chou.

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Crashes NY Comic-Con Zoom Panel For ‘The Boys’, Declares ‘I Want To Be Part Of The Seven’

While previous seasons of the Amazon show have included plenty of scenes depicting graphic violence, season 3 might be about to push the boundaries even further.