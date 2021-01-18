Randy Spelling Says He Left Hollywood Behind Because He Feared It Would ‘Kill’ Him

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Randy Spelling attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Color Purple' at the Bernard B.

Son of legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling, Randy Spelling is speaking out about leaving Hollywood behind.

“I realized I have to forge my own path because if I don’t it’s going to kill me,” he told PageSix.com.

In an interview published Monday, the 42-year-old said he struggled under the weight of his late father’s fame.

Aaron Spelling was one of the most prolific TV showrunners in history, responsible for such popular series as “Charlie’s Angels”, “The Love Boat”, “Dynasty”, “Melrose Place” and “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

“My dad was such a legend,” Spelling said. “I have to be something big and [I thought], ‘Well, I guess bigness comes in the way of being famous or as an actor or producer,’ so that’s how I tried to find that.”

Unlike his sister, Tori Spelling, who followed the Hollywood route, he has become a life coach in Oregon after his friend suggested the career path.

“I can tell you happiness doesn’t come from money,” he shared. “It can bring less stress and afford more choice but I work with people who have very little and CEOs and I can tell you happiness has nothing to do with money.”