Alex Trebek, Whitney Houston & Kobe Bryant Among Honourees In Trump’s ‘Garden Of American Heroes’ Monument

Late “Jeopardy!” host, Alex Trebek, has been chosen as one of the entertainment industry figures who will be honoured at the National Garden of American Heroes monument.

The project was first unveiled by Donald Trump back in July, however, dozens of names were added after the outgoing U.S. president amended an executive order on Monday.

Some of the entertainment-related figures who will be honoured include Louis Armstrong, Humphrey Bogart, Kobe Bryant, Ray Charles, Walt Disney, Nat King Cole, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Alfred Hitchcock, Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley and Shirley Temple.

The monument also celebrates many historical figures like Alexander Hamilton, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Those chosen for the garden have been deemed “historically significant,” which is defined as “an individual who made substantive contributions to America’s public life or otherwise had a substantive effect on America’s history.”

The location for the park has yet to be determined.

