Ellen DeGeneres Meets TIME’s First Ever Kid Of The Year

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed an incredible 15-year-old girl onto the latest episode of her show.
Gitanjali Rao joined in on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Rao was selected to be TIME’s First-Ever Kid of the Year, thanks to her efforts in helping to solve some of the world’s biggest issues.
The Colorado-native was chosen from more than 5,000 nominees for the inaugural award.
Rao spoke about her inventions for clean water, as well as an AI-based app which she developed in order to prevent cyberbullying.
DeGeneres also surprised the young change-maker with $10,000 courtesy of Shutterfly, to help her continue her life-changing work.