Ellen DeGeneres Meets TIME’s First Ever Kid Of The Year

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed an incredible 15-year-old girl onto the latest episode of her show.

Gitanjali Rao joined in on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Reveals His Newborn Son’s Name For The First Time On ‘Ellen’

Rao was selected to be TIME’s First-Ever Kid of the Year, thanks to her efforts in helping to solve some of the world’s biggest issues.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Viral TikTok Family With $10,000

The Colorado-native was chosen from more than 5,000 nominees for the inaugural award.

Rao spoke about her inventions for clean water, as well as an AI-based app which she developed in order to prevent cyberbullying.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Meets The Man Who Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion In A Drunken Stupor

DeGeneres also surprised the young change-maker with $10,000 courtesy of Shutterfly, to help her continue her life-changing work.