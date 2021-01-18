Gigi Hadid Found Out She Was Expecting Just One Day Before Walking In Tom Ford Show

Gigi Hadid is looking back on the moment when she realized that she was carrying her first child.

The supermodel was suffering from bouts of nausea in the run up to walking in Tom Ford’s runway show back in February 2020.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shares Intimate Photos Cradling Her Baby Girl: ‘She’s Da Bestie’

“I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” revealed the new mom in reply to a fan on Twitter.

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show 🤯 I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

“I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom, [Yolanda Hadid], would pack me snacks before each show. Bless.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shares Pics Of Daughter’s Room And Selfie From Night Before She Went Into Labour

The 25-year-old also shared some of her pregnancy cravings

“It went it waves,” she said. “Everything bagels [with] extra cream cheese, triple-chunk brownies. For breakfast — sourdough toast and tomato olive oil salad with lots of salt and pepper LOL. And [Zayn Malik]’s ribs with fries. Random. Also arugula salads.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Send Birthday Wishes To Taylor Swift

She added, “But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread and Dutch cheese. Except for in London, Taylor [Hill] gave me bagels. Backstage at Burberry [in February 2020] was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember.”

Hadid and Malik announced in September that they had welcomed their first child together.

The couple recently shared the very first glimpse of their adorable little one.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired,” wrote Hadid on Instagram. “But she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”