Harry Brant, Son Of Stephanie Seymour And Peter Brant, Dies At Age 24

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant, has passed away at age 24.

The socialite died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs after struggling with addiction for several years, his family told the New York Times.

“We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease,” his family said in a statement. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.

“Harry was not just our son,” they continued.

“He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

Brant was a regular at fashion shows, with him attending the Met Gala at age 16.

He was a teenage columnist for his father’s Interview magazine, as well as modelling for the likes of Balmain and Italian Vogue.

He also released a unisex makeup line with his brother for MAC, unveiling collections in 2015 and 2016.

According to his parents, Brant had been planning to enter a new drug rehabilitation centre this year, and was hoping to play a larger role in the creative side of Interview magazine, the New York Times reported.