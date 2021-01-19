‘Melania Trump’ Belts Out A Song As She Leaves The White House & Heads Back To New York In ‘Late Show’ Clip

“Melania Trump”, played by Laura Benanti, returned to the “Late Show” with a song on Monday’s episode of the show.

The first lady (the real one) released a farewell video this week to thank the nation as she and husband Donald Trump prepare to leave the White House.

Stephen Colbert shared an additional clip, showing “Melania” saying some things she forgot to mention in her speech.

The host told viewers, “One thing the first lady did not mention in her address today is what she’ll be doing after Inauguration Day, because while her husband has been fighting to stay in the White House, there are reports that privately, Melania ‘just wants to go home’ and ‘cannot wait’ to get back to New York.

“So, what are the first lady’s future plans? Over the years she’s appeared on this show numerous times, and tonight she wanted to come back and make another official announcement.”

Benanti’s Trump says in the video, “All good things must come to an end! I’m ditching that loser, I’m moving back to New York, baby!

“Being here makes me feel, which is something I don’t normally do.”

However, she soon realized the people of New York didn’t actually want her there, as she made her way around the city belting out lyrics relating to her life to the tune of Beauty and the Beast’s “Belle”.

