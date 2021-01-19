Alex Rodriguez Reveals Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Something Really Cool’ In Store For Biden Inauguration Performance

Jennifer Lopez has had a big year in the spotlight.

On Tuesday night, Alex Rodriguez appeared on “The Tonight Show” and talked to host Jimmy Fallon about his fiancée’s upcoming performance at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

“To think, in the span of 12 months she’s done the Super Bowl, New Year’s, and now the inaugural. It’s unbelievable!” the former baseball star said. “And what’s interesting is she’s most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility, and she wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. And you know, music and sports does that better than anything.”

Asked if Lopez has anything special in store for the performance, Rodriguez said, “She has something really cool. So you’re going to be surprised. You’re going to love it.”

Fallon also asked whether Rodriguez and Lopez plan on tying the knot this year, after being engaged since March 2019.

“We tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, ‘Third time’s the charm,’ so let’s hope,” Rodriguez told him.

The couple had planned to get married in Italy this past summer.

Also on the show, Fallon had Rodriguez join him for a singing version of “The Whisper Challenge”, in which they each have to take turns singing lyrics, while the other wears headphones and tries to guess what the song is.

After some stumbles, the duo manage to correctly guess songs like “This Is How We Do It” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me”.